State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of The Allstate worth $21,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

NYSE:ALL opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

