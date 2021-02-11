State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workday were worth $26,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,549,000 after buying an additional 73,954 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Workday by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after buying an additional 53,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $274.09 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $277.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.55 and its 200 day moving average is $219.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

