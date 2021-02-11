State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,259 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,259 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $22,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

