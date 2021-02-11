State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,196 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Twitter worth $26,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $3,693,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 boosted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.