State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

A stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

