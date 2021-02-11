State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 67,035 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,035 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of RingCentral worth $63,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in RingCentral by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in RingCentral by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $429.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.39 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $442.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

