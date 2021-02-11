State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,061 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 110,775 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $81,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,359 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,097 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $144.61 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

