State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $64.96 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,212 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $64,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,253 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,178,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,490,000 after purchasing an additional 592,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,817 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,378,000 after buying an additional 1,353,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,376,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,330,000 after buying an additional 515,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

NYSE BAM opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,118.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

