State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 708,687 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 125.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,687 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.21% of General Mills worth $74,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,583 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 914,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 707,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 285.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 710,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,847,000 after acquiring an additional 526,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

