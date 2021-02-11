State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 251,988 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,988 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 1.02% of Service Co. International worth $86,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $5,574,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Service Co. International stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

