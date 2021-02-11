State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,221 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of CME Group worth $69,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,780,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in CME Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,455,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.72 and its 200 day moving average is $173.74. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.