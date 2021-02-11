State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 56,824 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,824 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Trane Technologies worth $61,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $148.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

