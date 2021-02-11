State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $75,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

ICE opened at $111.66 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

