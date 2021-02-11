Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $555.95 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 48% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 105.4% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $367.19 million and approximately $555.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $528.20 or 0.01105387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.53 or 0.05350145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026472 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.