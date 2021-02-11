Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $2.26. Steel Connect shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 859,756 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.93 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 293,441 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 305.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 18.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,508,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 238,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.