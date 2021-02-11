Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,190 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Steel Dynamics worth $49,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of STLD opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

