Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,249 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.11. 363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.