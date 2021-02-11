Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average is $186.81. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

