Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $470.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.91. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $478.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

