Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $18.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $550.69. 30,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,766. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,013. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.