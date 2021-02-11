Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 67.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JD.com by 110.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,588 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,364,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 303.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,001,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 753,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

JD.com stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 55,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,896,018. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $101.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

