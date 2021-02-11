Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 195.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in NIO by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

NYSE NIO traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $62.03. 176,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,570,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.