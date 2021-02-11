Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 44,726 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,726 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 113,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.84. 35,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,650. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.43.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.