Steem Dollars 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.50 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $4.22 or 0.00008925 BTC on exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $25.70 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,338.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.01112409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.68 or 0.00466164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00035055 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004503 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,082,367 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

