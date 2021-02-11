SteepCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $119,357.03 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $119,357.03 and $13.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.12 or 0.01057150 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

