Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). 21,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 178,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £396.19 million and a PE ratio of 15.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.09.

Get Stenprop Limited (STP.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Stenprop Limited (STP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Limited (STP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop Limited (STP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.