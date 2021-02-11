StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. StepStone Group traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 203905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,822,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock's 50 day moving average is $37.26.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

