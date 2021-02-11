Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) Shares Gap Up to $11.30

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $11.80. Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 10 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 159.29, a current ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.89.

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

