Steve E. Krognes Sells 1,448 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,408.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 618,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,972. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.