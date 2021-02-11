Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

Shares of STC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

