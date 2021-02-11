Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Stifel Financial worth $43,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after buying an additional 758,286 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SF opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.