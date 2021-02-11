Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.41

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.41 and last traded at $57.08, with a volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,394,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

