Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 11th (ADDYY, AMKR, ARGKF, BANC, BRBR, CRTO, CSCO, ERRFY, FMC, IKTSY)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 11th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amkor reported strong fourth-quarter results driven by strength in end-markets served. The top-line growth was driven by better-than-expected demand for smartphones and automotive products. The company is currently benefiting from solid cost-control efforts and strength in its growing advanced system and package area. Further, growing need for advanced packaging technologies in consumer and communications markets is a major positive. Amkor’s strong momentum across ADAS infotainment applications is also a tailwind. Further, growing demand for advanced chips and modules in the computing market is a positive. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities associated with 5G, which will strengthen its presence in the communications space. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Consumer Edge currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $126.00 target price on the stock.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

