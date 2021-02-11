Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,655% compared to the average volume of 38 call options.

Shares of COMS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 123,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,623. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced products for telecom network operators, mobile device carriers, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

