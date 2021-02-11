Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,655% compared to the average volume of 38 call options.
Shares of COMS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 123,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,623. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.72.
About COMSovereign
