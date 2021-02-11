Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Star Bulk Carriers Call Options (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,081% compared to the average volume of 348 call options.
Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 31,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
