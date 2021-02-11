Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 13,151 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,348 call options.

Ceragon Networks stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,985. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.68 million, a PE ratio of -29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 172,474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

