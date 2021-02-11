Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,929 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,997% compared to the average daily volume of 92 put options.

Qualys stock opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $290,983.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,931,094.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Qualys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

