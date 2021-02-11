StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $3.00. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 173,905 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneMor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in StoneMor by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,093 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

