StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $3.00. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 173,905 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.
About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.