Storage Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:SOSO) Short Interest Update

Storage Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:SOSO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SOSO remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209. Storage Computer has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

