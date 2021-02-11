Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Storebrand ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Storebrand ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SREDY remained flat at $$10.79 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79. Storebrand ASA has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Guaranteed Pension, Insurance, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.