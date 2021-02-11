Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Critical Comparison

Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Strasbaugh alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Strasbaugh and Axcelis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcelis Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Profitability

This table compares Strasbaugh and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies 9.79% 10.28% 7.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strasbaugh and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies $342.96 million 3.71 $17.03 million $0.50 75.98

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Strasbaugh.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Strasbaugh has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Strasbaugh on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strasbaugh Company Profile

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Strasbaugh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strasbaugh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.