Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.40. Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 11,275,640 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £8.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.43.

About Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

