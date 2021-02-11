Stratis One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.07 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Stratis has a market cap of $133.95 million and $8.07 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002187 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00022093 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,144,060 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.