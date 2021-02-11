Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $57.55 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $169,063,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.82 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $245.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

