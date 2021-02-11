StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) (CVE:SKP) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) (CVE:SKP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 49,340 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) Company Profile (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration-stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Willoughby property located in northwestern British Columbia; and Angelina property located in Rice Lake Belt, Manitoba; the Yukon properties comprising 14,031 claims, which includes 22 properties covering an area of approximately 282,000 hectares located in Yukon, Canada; and the Lobstick Property located in the Lobstick area near Lake of the Woods, Ontario.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.