Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Up 8.7%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.38. 1,417,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 539,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Several research firms recently commented on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $227.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.91.
About Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)
Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.
