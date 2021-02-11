Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Up 8.7%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.38. 1,417,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 539,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several research firms recently commented on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $227.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

