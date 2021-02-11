StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $581.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,349,860,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,936,665,765 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

