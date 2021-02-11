Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $10,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.88 and a 200-day moving average of $219.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

