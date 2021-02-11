Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Up 220.9% in January

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 220.9% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SOMMY remained flat at $$24.66 on Thursday. 7,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

