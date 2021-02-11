Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. 1,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

